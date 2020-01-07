Connect with us

Ariana Grande In The Works For New Music?

She’s back in the studio, so that could mean…

Is Ariana Grande back on the grind and making new music?

The singer may have just ended her record-breaking Sweetener World Tour, but it seems she’s not wasting any time.

The Grammy winner was spotted back in the studio just recently via Instagram. Friends of Grande had posted a photo and tagged the singer. Mr. Franks, who produced Grande’s 2016 Dangerous Woman album shared the snap on his story and said “Wut just happened @arianagrande”.

However, the singer was not visible in the photo.

At the moment Grande has not confirmed working on a brand new album or a possible collaboration. Previously, the “Breathin” singer had responded to a fan who asked if she’s back in the studio making new songs.

In her tweet the star confirmed that she has been in the studio, but asked fans not to get excited, stating that nothings coming.

“don’t get excited about anything for sure lol but i’ve been in. it’s just nice to be home n write n sing.” She later posted another tweet and said, “please relax nothings coming.”

Grande is known for dropping Easter eggs and surprises on to her fans, so chances are we could be getting something from the singer soon. Fingers crossed!

Ariana Grande In The Works For New Music?

She's back in the studio, so that could mean…
