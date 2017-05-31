Ariana Grande Is Returning to Manchester for One Love Manchester Concert

(Charley Gallay/Tiffany & Co./Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is set to return to Manchester, England for a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, on June 4th, to raise funds for the victims of the Manchester Arena Terror Attack. The One Love Manchester concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Usher, Take That and Pharell Williams are reportedly set to take center stage at the benefit concert as well.

While tickets will go on sale on June 1st, fans who attended Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert on May 22nd, will be eligible to register for free tickets to attend the benefit. However, fans attending the concert are asked to NOT bring any bags into the venue.

Grande had promised to return to Manchester earlier, saying, “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans”.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.”

Clockwise, from top left: Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Sorrell Leczkowski, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver.

Clockwise from top left: Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callander, Kelly Brewster, Angelika and Marcin Klis, Nell Jones, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, John Atkinson

Source: BBC

The suicide bombing on May 22nd, claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 120 more, when a suicide bomber targeted crowds at the Manchester Arena.

You can also catch the One Love Manchester benefit concert by watching it on BBC television! BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks will also be broadcasting the concert, and it will be streamed with a digital partner worldwide which will be announced soon.

Source: bbc.com