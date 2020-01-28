Music
Ariana Grande Low-Key Shaded Pete Davidson At The Grammys
Thank You, Next!
E News!
Ariana Grande just threw some not so subtle shade at ex-boyfriend and ex-fiance Pete Davidson during her 2020 Grammys performance.
Style Caster
The 2020 Grammy was truly a night to remember for Ari as she killed it when she hit the Grammys stage to perform a flawless medley of her hit songs “Imagine,” “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.” And she did it in true Ari fashion, by throwing in some subtle shade.
Allure
Her last performance, has twitter fans going crazy, because Grande took off her engagement ring and placed it onto a box, which fans believe referenced her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum and that she’s truly over him and moving on.
TV Line
Think Im joking, check the video down below:
That’s shade for sureeee!
