Ariana Grande Meets Idol Jim Carrey And Announces Cameo On”Kidding”

She’s got no ‘Problem’ joining her favourite star

4 hours ago

Image result for ariana grande happy

Via Life&Style

Ariana Grande just had the “most special experience of” her life.

The 26-year-old singer on Wednesday revealed on Instagram, that she will be making an appearance on The Showtime series ‘Kidding’ next season. The comedy-drama stars one of Grande’s biggest idols, Jim Carrey.

Image result for kidding

Via IMDb

In a heartfelt message the star wrote on her Instagram “There aren’t words,” adding “I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

“I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it, “she continued.

i've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can't …. cover it.

Can’t wait for the next season!

