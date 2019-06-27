Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Tease a New Song for Charlie’s Angels

The rumours are true! Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have collaborated for the upcoming reboot film of Charlie’s Angels.

On Wednesday, Cyrus and Grande teased fans on Twitter with a 14-second video with the logo of the upcoming film. The “Wrecking Ball” singer also tagged Lana Del Rey, giving major hints to the fans that all three super women are joining their talents for an epic project.

Cyrus also shared the quick video, “WE ARE COMING!” in the caption and tagging the film’s account, while Grande and Del Rey, kept it vague on Twitter about the exciting reveal.

The Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on November 15, 2019