We’re sooooo into Ariana Grande’s new music!



She finally debuted new music on Thursday entitled, “No Tears Left to Cry”.This will be Grande’s first single from her forthcoming album and also the first single to be released since the Manchester bombing that took the lives of 22 fans during her concert in May 2017.

What do you think of Ariana Grande’s new song?

