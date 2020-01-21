Music
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Ex Mac Miller On His Birthday
We miss him to Ari!
Ariana Grande pays loving tribute to ex lover Mac Miller on what would have been his 28th birthday.
On Sunday (January 19), the Thank U, Next hitmaker shared a video of the late rapper and his dog, Myron, on Instagram. The soundless black-and-white clip sees Miller playing the piano with his back to the camera as Grande lays on the couch next to him. It’s unclear when the video was taken, but it’s giving fans all the feels.
Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, after an accidental overdose from counterfeit drugs. His birthday comes only days after the release of his posthumous album Circles, which fans are convinced features Grande’s distinct vocals on the track “I Can See.” As of right now, she has yet to confirm or deny the speculation, but you can listen to the track for yourself, below.
At least his music lives on!
