Music

Ariana Grande Releases Much Awaited Track List For Live Concert Album

Live album will drop sooner than you think!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ariana Grande has finally released the much awaited track list for her Live concert album, and we have to say were here for it!

The 26-year-old songstress has been dropping major updates about the recording and production process behind her live concert album that was recorded during her best tour yet, The Sweetener World Tour. The album will have music from all stages from all around the world of her music career and be available worldwide digitally, very very soon.

Its been Ari’s year, and we cant wait to see what else she has up her sleeve. Grande is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for thank u, next, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend” featuring Social House.

See the full track list down below:

 

