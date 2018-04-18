Ariana Grande Returns To Social Media And Teases Possible New Music

Why hello there friend, it’s been a while!

After months of going MIA, Ariana Grande surprised fans with a Twitter posting!

The “Dangerous Woman” singer posted a simple teardrop emoji, that got her followers on a frenzie, wondering if this could mean that music is on the way!

💧 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

The cryptic message was also shared by her mom Joan Grande, brother Frankie Grande, and manager Scooter Braun with the same emoji.

She later tweeted the phrase, “No tears left to cry,”

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Could this be the name of her new album???

Multiple sources say this may be a sign, as the artist has used the same method to hint on her previous album, “Dangerous Woman.”

Rumors of a new album began circulating after she seemingly confirmed on Instagram that a new album would be released in 2018.

Ariana, even shared a video of herself singing, with the caption, “See you in the new year.”

Our “Focus” will definitely be on her album release!!!

Source: Enews