Ariana Grande, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry And More Star In Mariah Carey’s Christmas Video

It’s Christmas Eve today and what better way to celebrate than to blast a classic, you know the song, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’! But this video is slightly different, cause it’s filled with celebrities that we loveeee, including Ariana Grande, Kim K, Millie Bobby Brown and the list goes on and on.

The music video was released to commemorate the song’s 25th anniversary, can you believe its been 25 years?! Its a true classic and staple for every year of Christmas past and future.

Even Mariah’s kid twins Moroccan and Monroe made an appearance, as well as boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who showed off his killer dance moves in an all-white prince outfit.

Check out the star-studded “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video, below: