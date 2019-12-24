Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Music

Ariana Grande, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry And More Star In Mariah Carey’s Christmas Video

A true classic!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for ariana grande and mariah carey all i want for christmas is youPerez Hilton

It’s Christmas Eve today and what better way to celebrate than to blast a classic, you know the song, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’! But this video is slightly different, cause it’s filled with celebrities that we loveeee, including Ariana Grande, Kim K, Millie Bobby Brown and the list goes on and on.

Image result for ariana grande and mariah carey all i want for christmas is youLove B. Scott

Advertisement

The music video was released to commemorate the song’s 25th anniversary, can you believe its been 25 years?! Its a true classic and staple for every year of Christmas past and future.

Related imageInsideHook

Even Mariah’s kid twins Moroccan and Monroe made an appearance, as well as boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who showed off his killer dance moves in an all-white prince outfit.

Image result for ariana grande and mariah carey all i want for christmas is you

Check out the star-studded “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video, below:

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Gadis Ini Kongsi 10 Perkara WAJIB Ada Dalam ‘Checklist’ Untuk Bercuti Ke Krabi, Thailand

By Says - Murni Azman
Entertainment4 hours ago

’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Said Goodbye To Their Roles And Wrapped Filming

Which means, season 4 will be coming out soon!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Restoran Di KL Ini Hidangkan Seafood ‘Fresh’ Dengan Pelbagai Sos Lazat. Confirm Puas Hati!

By Says - Aisya Khairain
#FlyShareIt7 hours ago

Ramen Reportedly Increases Your Risk Of Dying From Stroke, Says New Study

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music8 hours ago

Ariana Grande, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry And More Star In Mariah Carey’s Christmas Video

A true classic!
Advertisement
Advertisement