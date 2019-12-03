Connect with us

Music

Ariana Grande Teases Live Album Is Coming ‘Soon’

It’s gonna be an Ari concert in our rooms!

Published

10 hours ago

on



Ariana Grande has spent most of 2019 on her “Sweetener” tour, and for the past several weeks she has been posting about a live album to be released from it!*Internally screaming* Over the weekend she posted that its deadline is coming up “soon,” which could mean that the album can be expected in the next few weeks.

Considering her recorded output over the past 18 months, she released the “Sweetener” album in August of 2018 and quickly followed with another album, “Thank U, Next,” in February, less than six months after.



