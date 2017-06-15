Ariana Grande to Become Manchester’s First Ever Honorary Citizen

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit/Rex/Shutterstock

It doesn’t matter that Ariana Grande is from the United States, she will always have a special place in Manchester! Literally, because Grande is slated to become an honorary citizen of Manchester. This comes after her hugely successful One Love Manchester fundraising efforts.

City council leader, Sir Richard Leese said, “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear,” he continued. “Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, which featured performances from fellow stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus, raised millions of dollars for an emergency relief fund earlier this month. The proposal will go before the council on July 12th.

