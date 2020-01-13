Music
Ariana Grande To Perform At 2020 Grammy’s Award
Put aside the drama, and bring in the Grammys!
Forget the past, Ariana Grande is moving forward- in other words “Thank You, Next” drama, we’ve got business!
The “7 rings” singer has announced that she will be taking the stage at the 2020 Grammy awards this 27th January.
Grande took to social media on Sunday and shared a post with the caption “see you Jan. 26,” alongside an image of herself with the words “Grammy Performer” on the side.
The Recording Academy also made the announcement on their Instagram page and made an official announcement of Grande’s performance.
Last year, the 26-year-old pulled out of the 2019 Grammy awards “due to a disagreement with producers over which songs she would perform.”
