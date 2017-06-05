Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit

You can definitely feel the love in Manchester

The star studded benefit concert, One Love Manchester, co-organized by Ariana Grande, was to help the survivors and families of the victims of the May terror attack.

A suicide bomber had claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens right after Grande’s concert.

Showing support at the concert included Coldplay, Pharell Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Little Mix and the list goes on.

The Black Eyed Peas performed their breakout hit “Where Is The Love” with Grande.

A duet of Crowded House’s 1986 hit ballad “Don’t Dream It’s Over” was performed by Cyrus and Grande.

When Coldplay took the stage, frontman Chris Martin thanked Grande by performing a cover of Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

Ending the concert, an emotional Grande took the stage to perform her 2014 single “One Last Time” and a haunting rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”.

It was truly an incredible concert. Thank you Ariana!