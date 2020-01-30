Connect with us

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Billie Eilish Episode Of Punk'd Prank

Please pull a prank on Billie!

17 hours ago

Ahston Kutcher is back with another prank idea, that this time involves our fave 18 year old, Billie Eilish!

Eventhough he has hung his victory belt for bets prank ever pulled on the Punk’d show, the upcoming Punk’d revival and did not get a call about taking part in it, he still has a few prank ideas up his sleeve. The Ranch star revealed on The Late Late Show that he would want to work with the “everything i wanted” singer if he ever had the chance.

“I was like thinking, if I did it, I would probably, like, go get Billie Eilish or something and I would create a bit and I would call it ‘Bad Guy,’” Kutcher told host James Corden. “And the idea would be… the CIA would show up at her house and be like, ‘Listen, we need your help with an issue that we’re having. Have you ever heard of Mohammad bin Salman [Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia]?'”

The idea doesnt end there, watch the video above to find out, it’s pretty hilarious, not gonna lie!

We wish the revival show would consider this prank with Billie!

