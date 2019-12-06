#FlyShareIt
Athlete Lost His Father Hours Before Winning First Gold Medal At SEA Games
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Earning his first gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games came as a bittersweet moment for Indonesian athlete, Edgar Marvelo who learned of his father’s passing only after his wushu competition was over
A post on the SEA Games 2019 Official Facebook page read, “Edgar’s father died while he was competing in the event and he was only informed about it after winning the gold, bringing him to tears. He dedicates his gold medal to his country and to his father.”…
Recent Posts
Couple Buys Kancil For RM1,500 And Drives It All The Way To The Border Of China
By Says - Tamara Jayne
S’pore Marathon Caused So Much Traffic That Guests Couldn’t Attend This Couple’s Wedding
By Says - May Vin Ang
“You” Season 2 New Trailer Reveals Joe Goldberg’s New Identity
He’s creeped into a new city
Rakyat Malaysia Paling Tinggi Dalam Senarai ‘Red Flag’ Imigresen Australia
By SAYS Farouq Johari
Lady Gaga Wants ‘Babies’ In The Next Decade!
Which should we go crazy for babies? or Makeup line?