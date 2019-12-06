Connect with us

Athlete Lost His Father Hours Before Winning First Gold Medal At SEA Games

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee

6 hours ago

Earning his first gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games came as a bittersweet moment for Indonesian athlete, Edgar Marvelo who learned of his father’s passing only after his wushu competition was over

Image from 2019 Sea Games/Facebook

Via 2019 Sea Games/Facebook

A post on the SEA Games 2019 Official Facebook page read, “Edgar’s father died while he was competing in the event and he was only informed about it after winning the gold, bringing him to tears. He dedicates his gold medal to his country and to his father.”…

Continue reading…

