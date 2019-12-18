Connect with us

Entertainment

Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from Garage 51/FacebookGarage 51/Facebook

Garage 51 in Bandar Sunway is working together with Häagen-Dazs to bring you the ultimate ice cream buffet.

For the first time ever, a local cafe is joining forces with the American ice cream brand for an all-you-can-eat experience.

On 27 November, Garage 51 announced the launch of the buffet on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

Image from Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan

They shared a video alongside a caption that read, “We are collaborating with Häagen-Dazs this holiday to bring you some irresistible messed up treats!”

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment4 hours ago

Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Music6 hours ago

BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve

This is going to be legen- wait for it- dary!
Entertainment7 hours ago

[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Music8 hours ago

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together

These two will sound so good together!
Entertainment1 day ago

Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!

New couple alert?!
Advertisement
Advertisement