Entertainment
Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
Garage 51/Facebook
Garage 51 in Bandar Sunway is working together with Häagen-Dazs to bring you the ultimate ice cream buffet.
For the first time ever, a local cafe is joining forces with the American ice cream brand for an all-you-can-eat experience.
On 27 November, Garage 51 announced the launch of the buffet on their Facebook page.
Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan
They shared a video alongside a caption that read, “We are collaborating with Häagen-Dazs this holiday to bring you some irresistible messed up treats!”
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve
This is going to be legen- wait for it- dary!
[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together
These two will sound so good together!
Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!
New couple alert?!