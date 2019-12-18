Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16

Garage 51/Facebook

Garage 51 in Bandar Sunway is working together with Häagen-Dazs to bring you the ultimate ice cream buffet.

For the first time ever, a local cafe is joining forces with the American ice cream brand for an all-you-can-eat experience.

On 27 November, Garage 51 announced the launch of the buffet on their Facebook page.

They shared a video alongside a caption that read, “We are collaborating with Häagen-Dazs this holiday to bring you some irresistible messed up treats!”

