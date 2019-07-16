Connect with us
alt_img>

Movies

Austin Butler To Star As Elvis Presley In New Biopic Movie

*Cue Elvis songs*

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for austin butler photo shoot

Via PEOPLE

Baz Luhrmann has found his leading cast for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Austin Butler, is set to star as the king of rockin roll, alongside Tom Hanks, who will star as the rock and roll icon’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann confirmed the news himself after posting a photo on Instagram on Monday, of Presley’s mugshot, along with a photo of Butler.

The film will document the iconic singer’s rise to fame, as well as his complicated relationship with his manager.

The filming will begin in early 2020, in Australia.Image result for elvis presley and colonel parker

Via Youtube

Butler’s longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens reacted to the news and expressed how proud she is of her man on social media after the announcement was made on Monday.

Congratulations Austin!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music2 hours ago

Avril Lavigne Releases Haunting ‘I Fell In Love With The Devil’ Music Video

"I fell in love with the Devil and now I'm in trouble"
Music3 hours ago

What Does “BTS” Mean? It’s Not What You Think!

You wouldn't guess it!
Movies5 hours ago

Get To Know Austin Butler

The new cast for Elvis Presley is on the rise to stardom
Music6 hours ago

Pharrell Hints At Collaborating On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album: ‘They Ain’t Ready’

Would this album be a Sweetener 2.0?
Entertainment6 hours ago

‘The Kings Man’ Trailer Has Dropped

The film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement