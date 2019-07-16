Austin Butler To Star As Elvis Presley In New Biopic Movie

Via PEOPLE

Baz Luhrmann has found his leading cast for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Austin Butler, is set to star as the king of rockin roll, alongside Tom Hanks, who will star as the rock and roll icon’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann confirmed the news himself after posting a photo on Instagram on Monday, of Presley’s mugshot, along with a photo of Butler.

The film will document the iconic singer’s rise to fame, as well as his complicated relationship with his manager.

The filming will begin in early 2020, in Australia.

Butler’s longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens reacted to the news and expressed how proud she is of her man on social media after the announcement was made on Monday.

Congratulations Austin!