‘Avengers: Endgame Breaks Record’ Passes ‘Titanic’ Globally With $2.2B

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest-grossing film of all time garnering $2.189 billion. Believe it or not the film has surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), which earned $2.187 billion (unadjusted for inflation). Endgame achieved the remarkable feat after collecting another $145.8 million domestically and $282.2 million overseas in its second weekend. The top-grossing film of all time is Cameron’s Avatar (2009), with $2.8 billion at the global box office.

Heading into the weekend, the Avengers instalment earned the highest-grossing week of all-time, collecting an astounding $562 million at the global box office from Monday to Thursday. Fun Fact: Endgame is one of only five films to pass the $2 billion mark, joining fellow Disney titles Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It reached the threshold in record time, in only its eleventh day since the release date!

Advertisement

Overseas, Endgame is now the second-highest-grossing release of all time with $1.57 billion at the international box office, second only to Avatar ($2 billion). Endgame’s top grossing international markets are China ($575.8 million), the U.K. ($89.9 million), Korea ($82.1 million), Mexico ($61.6 million) and Brazil ($56.3 million).

The Marvel title now sits as the second-highest-grossing film of all time, only behind James Cameron’s ‘Avatar! A true great end of an era! Long live the Avengers!