Avicii’s Posthumous Album ‘TIM’ Gives Fans an Emotional Goodbye

“I will never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it”

21 mins ago

Avicii’s posthumous album, TIM is finally out. His 3rd album,  named for the producer’s birth name (Tim Bergling), was put together by close friends and collaborators after his death.  Before passing, Bergling left these tracks behind, some finished, others only as bits and pieces that waited to be put together.

The 12 tracks that make up TIM was produced mostly during Avicii’s final years. The album features from artists including Imagine DragonsColdplay‘s Chris Martin, Aloe Blacc, and ARIZONA, among others. His latest single Heaven with Chris Martin on vocals was completed in 2015.

 

“I will never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it.” – Avicii

The album premiered thru a virtual reality listening experience by VR leader Oculus. It’s a visual manifestation of Avicii’s vision for his music.

View this post on Instagram

 

Just experienced the #Avicii #Tim installment in #Tokyo #Shibuya – the album is next level.

A post shared by Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) on

All proceeds from the sales of the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation,  a nonprofit his family founded to treat mental illness and prevent suicide.

21 mins ago

Avicii's Posthumous Album 'TIM' Gives Fans an Emotional Goodbye

