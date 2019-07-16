Avril Lavigne Releases Haunting ‘I Fell In Love With The Devil’ Music Video

Avril Lavigne debuted the music video for her latest single, “I Fell in Love With the Devil.”

After teasing fans on social media all week, the Canadian singer dropped the visuals for the track, off her sixth studio album, Head Above Water, which begins with her driving a car carrying her own coffin.

Directed by Elliott Lester, the video depicts the destructive story of toxic love and sees Lavigne wearing a number of goth-inspired outfits in different locations including a graveyard and a haunting forest where she plays the piano and meets Lucifer himself. At one point, she’s even seen holding a cross to her chest.

“I fell in love with the Devil and now I’m in trouble, I fell in love with the Devil, I’m underneath his spell,” she sings. “Someone send me an angel to lend me a halo. I fell in love with the Devil, please, save me from this hell.”

Watch Avril Lavigne’s “I Fell in Love With the Devil” music video below:

Last year, Lavigne opened up about what inspired her new album and the track “Head Above Water,” which was the first single and music video she released since being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014.

“One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die,” she told Entertainment Tonight during an interview in September 2018. “My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.'”

“In that moment, the songwriting of this album began,” Lavigne continued. “It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.”