Entertainment
Baby Hairs, Untouched Roots & Bangs Are The 2020 Grammys Trendiest Hairdos
The 2020 Grammys did not disappoint – especially with their feature of award-winning performers, star-studded fashionistas, cute couples, and most importantly, cool hairstyles that set the trend…
Recent Posts
Japanese YouTuber Shows Us How To Cosplay As A ‘Malaysian Girl At Tesco’
By SAYS May Vin Ang
BTS Performs ‘Black Swan’ And Plays Hide And Seek On ‘The Late Late Show’
"1,2,3, go and hide!"
Baby Hairs, Untouched Roots & Bangs Are The 2020 Grammys Trendiest Hairdos
Advertisement The 2020 Grammys did not disappoint – especially with their feature of award-winning performers, star-studded fashionistas, cute couples, and...
3 Qualities That Will Help Your Long-Distance Relationship Thrive
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Coronavirus 2k20: Tips To Stay Healthy During The Outbreak
Advertisement The Coronavirus—the outbreak is believed to have started at a discount market in the city of Wuhan, China, where...