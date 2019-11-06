‘Bad Boys: For Life’ Drops Latest Trailer With OG Will Smith And Martin Lawrence

The new trailer of bad boys is finally out!

‘Bad Boys: For Life’ reunites Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in their famous roles as police officers Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, for the third time.

The film is set to be released In cinema 17 January 2020.

The movie sets the boys out to take down a drug cartel, while bringing in the zest of action and comedy, like the good ol’ times.

Watch the trailer of ‘Bad Boys: For Life’ below.