Bear Breaks into Home and ‘Plays’ Piano

Well…we did not see this coming!

Katie Hawley from Colorado found a rather unusual intruder on her security camera. It was a black bear who ‘played’ the piano.

Hawley came home to discover her kitchen and living room had been damaged. Her initial thought, she had been robbed.

When officers came to look around, they determined that a bear had entered her home through an open window to rummage for food.

So when she decided to check her security camera footage, she indeed found the black bear searching for food but it also decided to pause and ‘play’ the piano before leaving.

That was indeed bear-y strange!