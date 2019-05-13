Fly's AM Mayhem
Beard or No Beard?
Do women prefer men with or without beard? or half? #FlyAMMayhem solved the mystery!
Research shows that women prefer men with beard. Is that true tho? #FlyAMMayhem ran a short survey by sacrificing RD to see which style do women really prefer.
