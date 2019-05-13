Connect with us
alt_img>

Fly's AM Mayhem

Beard or No Beard?

Do women prefer men with or without beard? or half? #FlyAMMayhem solved the mystery!

Published

1 day ago

on

Advertisement

Research shows that women prefer men with beard. Is that true tho? #FlyAMMayhem ran a short survey by sacrificing RD to see which style do women really prefer.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment20 hours ago

Sophie Turner Reveals The Person Behind The “Game Of Thrones” Coffee Cup Goof

Sansa Stark is NOT taking the fall for this mess.
Music20 hours ago

You Can Now Call Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake Doctors

On Friday, both artists received their honorary doctorates during the Berklee College of Music's commencement.
Entertainment22 hours ago

Durian Smell Prompt Evacuation of 550 People From Australian University Library

The durian smell was mistaken for a gas leak.
Music1 day ago

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber tease I Don’t Care MV

Both Sheeran & Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the MV of the track!
#NewMusicFlyday4 days ago

You Would Freak Out For Zayn and Zhavia’s Cover of ‘A Whole New World’ from “Aladdin”

A whole new world!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement