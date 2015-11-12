Beauty Behind the Madness – the Weeknd

Twitter: @suriathedarksun

Has The Weeknd sold out? That is the question everyone wonders especially with his latest album, Beauty Behind the Madness. The 25 year old Canadian singer became quite the hit four years ago after he released his mixtapes House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence. He had more of a mysterious vibe back then as he did not reveal his identity and it worked really well with his music which was pretty dark. Later he came out as Abel Tesfaye (his real name) and worked with more mainstream artists with the likes of fellow Canadian, Drake, and became a constant hit on the Billboard charts with all of his singles. Notice the difference? It’s massive.

2011 The Weeknd is not the same now. He has chosen to be in the spotlight, at least with his music. No one would have expected this years ago. His growth was exponentially fast and it was certain when he made it big with his track Earned It in 2014 which was the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Grey. The track was meant for general consumption unlike his previous work. Can’t Feel My Face was even more out of character for The Weeknd, produced by Max Martin which sounds more like a track Michael Jackson would be in rather than something from his mixtapes. He worked on a track with Ed Sheeran, someone who is quite the opposite, in terms of musicality. This could be intentional as now he may want to take a different direction towards the fan base he wants to obtain.

Taking into consideration of the above, one thing is for sure is that Beauty Behind the Madness is The Weeknd’s best venture! The track Tell Your Friends was produced Kanye West as you would find the same subject matter lingering. And of course, the catchy and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart topping hit The Hills is classic Weeknd. What is it about? Insincere affair and it is pretty obvious that it’s not anything more than that. So let’s not get to the lyrics.

On the other hand, he seemed to have fallen in love but still tries to cover it in the track Acquainted and the emotions are at its peak in Can’t Feel My Face. So the story continues with In the Night which also has the influence of MJ. Dark Times speaks clearly as to why the person should not fall in love with him because he’ll always relapse back into his darkness. The song is great but Ed Sheeran don’t seem to fit in. Prisoner is amazing because it features Lana Del Rey and she is perfect to bring out the character that The Weeknd was going for. The song is to end things in the “relationship” and that he hopes she can finally find love in somebody who isn’t as destructive as he is.

Beauty Behind the Madness is simply brilliant. The Weeknd might have changed certain things to cater to more mainstream pop crown but never lost his identity in doing so. It would stand in the ranks as one of the best albums of the year!

Rating: 4/5