Belle of the Awards.

Emma Watson delivered a powerful speech at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, on May 8th.

Let’s just say, she was the true Belle at the award show.

Watson took home the first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards’ gender-less Best Actor award for her role as Belle from the movie Beauty and the Beast. Upon receiving the award, she praised MTV for making the award gender neutral.

Watch Emma Watson’s inspiring speech :-

Source: MTV

In her speech, Watson highlighted the importance of the MTV Awards going gender-less with their categories for the first time.

She said, “MTV’s move to create a gender-less award for acting will mean something different to everyone, but to me, it indicates that acting is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.”

Much respect to Emma Watson! Congratulations!