Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Post 2020

L.O.V.E

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nick Jonas Instagram/ Hailey Bieber Instagram

Whether you love it or hate it, the Valentine’s day weekend had social media filled of lovey- dovey post of couples expressing their undying love for one another- and that includes celebrities who are in L.O.V.E.

Here are a few of the best celebrity V’day post that got us going, AWWW…

Kylie Jenner

Kylie came home to a house covered in flowers, with little Stormi in awe of the beautiful scenery. Lucky girl!

Halsey and Evan Peters

Halsey and Evan Peters love keeps growing! The singer posted an adorable photo of the duo in whats seems like a Jacuzzi with the caption “life is going “swimmingly.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

In admiration to his beautiful other half, Justin shares for a chic post of Hailey, writing: “My forever valentine.” On a separate post, Hailey opted for a more fun post of the couple at an arcade.

View this post on Instagram

My forever valentine

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Ahhh as news broke that Gigi and Zayn have rekindled their flame, the supermodel made it official after posting a picture of her beau on Instagram with a sweet simple few words “HEY VALENTINE.”

View this post on Instagram

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

A post shared by Gi’sposables 📸 (@gisposable) on

The Jo-Bros also celebrated their V-Day with their other half

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe didn’t need a whole lot of words to express his love for wife Sophie- and now soon to be mother of his child- opting for a heart emoji instead.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Priyanka show off their continuous affection towards each other with a Valentine’s Day post, from the singer to his wife “My Valentine.”

View this post on Instagram

My Valentine. ♥️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

View this post on Instagram

My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! 😍 #husbandappreciationpost

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Kevin expresses his love for wife and mother of his children in a sweet post “Happy Valentine’s Day baby girl I love you so much and so thankful for being the best friend a man can ever have! I love you @daniellejonas,” – alongside a black and white photo of Danielle in a hair bun.

Barack and Michelle Obama

The former President has never shied away from expressing his love to the First Lady. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner,” Obama wrote. And in exchange Michelle Obama posted a family picture with the words “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕”

Lady Gaga

The Mother Monster posted a loving post of her and Michael Polansky. “Happy Valentine’s Day!! “Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈,” she wrote. The star also posted a message of self-love “As we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans — and a reminder that we are all born superstars,” she wrote.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Some PDA for the gram. The duo both posted the same pic along with cute captions

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

In the best words expressed by Chrissy Teigen to her hubby John Legend “I love u buttface”

View this post on Instagram

I love u buttface

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

