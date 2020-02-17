Entertainment
Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Post 2020
L.O.V.E
Whether you love it or hate it, the Valentine’s day weekend had social media filled of lovey- dovey post of couples expressing their undying love for one another- and that includes celebrities who are in L.O.V.E.
Here are a few of the best celebrity V’day post that got us going, AWWW…
Kylie Jenner
Kylie came home to a house covered in flowers, with little Stormi in awe of the beautiful scenery. Lucky girl!
Halsey and Evan Peters
Halsey and Evan Peters love keeps growing! The singer posted an adorable photo of the duo in whats seems like a Jacuzzi with the caption “life is going “swimmingly.”
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
In admiration to his beautiful other half, Justin shares for a chic post of Hailey, writing: “My forever valentine.” On a separate post, Hailey opted for a more fun post of the couple at an arcade.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Ahhh as news broke that Gigi and Zayn have rekindled their flame, the supermodel made it official after posting a picture of her beau on Instagram with a sweet simple few words “HEY VALENTINE.”
The Jo-Bros also celebrated their V-Day with their other half
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe didn’t need a whole lot of words to express his love for wife Sophie- and now soon to be mother of his child- opting for a heart emoji instead.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick and Priyanka show off their continuous affection towards each other with a Valentine’s Day post, from the singer to his wife “My Valentine.”
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Kevin expresses his love for wife and mother of his children in a sweet post “Happy Valentine’s Day baby girl I love you so much and so thankful for being the best friend a man can ever have! I love you @daniellejonas,” – alongside a black and white photo of Danielle in a hair bun.
Barack and Michelle Obama
The former President has never shied away from expressing his love to the First Lady. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner,” Obama wrote. And in exchange Michelle Obama posted a family picture with the words “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕”
Lady Gaga
The Mother Monster posted a loving post of her and Michael Polansky. “Happy Valentine’s Day!! “Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚♀️happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈,” she wrote. The star also posted a message of self-love “As we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans — and a reminder that we are all born superstars,” she wrote.
Celebrating Valentine’s Day wearing this badass ring designed by my friend @bcompleted for @klarna.usa. Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men? 🤦♀️ It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime! So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans – and a reminder that we are all born superstars. 💕 #getwhatyoulove
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
Some PDA for the gram. The duo both posted the same pic along with cute captions
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
In the best words expressed by Chrissy Teigen to her hubby John Legend “I love u buttface”
