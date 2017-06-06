Best Dressed at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Only the most exclusive are invited!

Just like the Met Gala, the 2017 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards showcase the most influential style icons and the trendsetting designers that make their wardrobe possible.

The CFDA, which includes Anna Wintour and Diane Von Furstenberg invite the most stylish to the ceremony.

Hence, expectations are high for the chosen ones!

Take a look at some of the jaw dropping looks on well….the blue carpet!

Diane Kruger wearing this gorgeous blue dress by Monse.

Jaimie Alexander in Marc Bouwer.

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano.

Bella Hadid in a short fuschia pink suit dress by Virgil Abloh of Off-White.

Gigi Hadid in The Row.

Looking great ladies!