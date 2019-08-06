In just a few months 2019 will come to an end and we cant help but fall in love with a few series that helped 2019 ease by! So further a do here are the best TV shows of 2019 so far:
Dead to Me
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are powerhouses in this deeply funny and equally stirring, impossible-to-look-away-from Netflix murder mystery that unfurls with all the steady drama of a corpse flower.
Catastrophe
If the 2015 Catastrophe pilot functioned as a life-altering implosion in the world of protagonists Rob and Sharon, the Amazon series’ final episode, which aired earlier this year, sorted through the wreckage more diligently than a Hazmat crew, and put the show’s pieces back together without a single sign of a crack.
Fleabag
While Season 1 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tragedy-comedy bounded across space, time and through the fourth wall like a diesel-fueled superball, its follow-up, offering a glimpse into the titular Fleabag’s troubled mind as she continued to reel over the death of her best friend and a rift that continued to widen between her and her family.
Santa Clarita Diet
What other show features zombies living in suburbia? Santa Clarita Diet was a hit on Netflix for three delightfully horrific, dramatic and comedic seasons.
Bonding
Advertisement
Netflix’s Bonding started out as one of those shows you put on because there’s nothing else to watch, but immediately exceeded my expectations after just one episode. Not only is it funny, sexy and smart, but the story provides amazing character development in such a short amount of time.
Twilight Zone
The beloved “dimension of imagination,” The Twilight Zone, opens once again in this year’s reboot. Each star-studded episode is packed with familiar faces, including Steven Yeun, Taissa Farmiga and Kumail Nanjiani, and brilliant, blood pressure-rising storylines that range from child presidents to aliens to alternate dimensions.
High Maintenance
Whether you’re a 4/20 loyalist, a tenuous toker or choose to stay away from the stuff altogether (my hand is raised!), you can’t not fall in love with the third season of HBO’s most picturesque painting, a glimpse into the life of a good-hearted New York City pot dealer that often registers more like a collection of watercolor love letters to Brooklyn and its surrounding boroughs.
Shrill
Based on the novel Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West, Shrill depicts Annie Easton’s (Aidy Bryant) journey as a young woman in a world full of trolling and bad boyfriends.
Bodyguard
War veteran David Budd finds work as a police sergeant with London’s Metropolitan Police Service, in the Royalty and Specialist Protection branch. He is assigned to protect the home secretary, the Rt. Hon. Julia Montague MP, a controversial and ambitious politician who is described as “the sociopath