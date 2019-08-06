In just a few months 2019 will come to an end and we cant help but fall in love with a few series that helped 2019 ease by! So further a do here are the best TV shows of 2019 so far:

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are powerhouses in this deeply funny and equally stirring, impossible-to-look-away-from Netflix murder mystery that unfurls with all the steady drama of a corpse flower.