Bet You Can’t Pronounce Oxford English Dictionary’s New Last Word

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has a new last word – Zyzzyva. It is a noun, pronounced “zih-zih-vah” and defined as a “genus of tropical weevils (family Curculionidae) native to South America and typically found on or near palm trees.” Previously, the OED ended with “zythum” which is referred to an ancient Egyptian malt beer.

The weevil is a sort of beetle, generally small and herbivorous. The most familiar weevil is a small brown variety referred to as a rice weevil and it is often found in stored rice. According to the OED, the name was apparently coined by entomologist, Thomas Lincoln Casey, who described it in a 1922 publication.

In its latest update, the Oxford English Dictionary had identified more than 600 words, phrases and sense that have entered common parlance. Some familiar words have also been given new definitions. For an instance, they include the word “woke” which is used as an adjective to mean “alert to racial or social discrimination and in justice”, and “thing” when used to express disbelief, as in “how can that be a thing?”.

Well, one thing is for sure, you might want to remember the word, Zyzzyva, as it might come in handy in winning a game of scrabble or in a spelling bee competition.

