Dear Group Chat Admins… Beware!

Uncle Ben from Spiderman once said, “With great power, comes great responsibility”. I guess that applies to group chat admins for Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram and more.
Yesterday, 3 May, the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a list of Do’s & Don’ts for an administrator of any social media platform on their Facebook page.
source: Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)
So , if you are a group chat admin, here’s what you should know :-
To be a responsible admin group chat, you should;
- Inform members the reason for setting up the group chat and consider having some basic ground rules.
- Admins should also be mindful of the conditions of use set by the platform providers (Facebook, Whatsapp,Telegram, etc).
- Do comment and check on posts to ensure the discussions stay on track.
- Consider removing or blocking those who persists in making inappropriate posts.
- When needed, admins should cooperate in investigations done by the enforcement agencies.
You should not;
- Be an absent administrator
- Breach the community standards/guidelines set by the platform provider (Facebook, Whatsapp, Telegram, etc).
- Encourage or incite inappropriate posts.
- Allow discussions to wander off topic.
- Be afraid to deal firmly with trolls or individuals who continuously breach ground rules.
- Hinder/obstruct investigations by law enforcement agencies.
Gosh, managing a social media group isn’t that easy now, huh!