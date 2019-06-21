Beyonce & Donald Glover Cover ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ In New ‘Lion King’ Teaser

Via Bustle

With “Lion King” coming to theaters in less than a month, we now have a new teaser to add on to our excitement for Disney’s highly anticipated reworked animation film.

The teaser features Beyoncé and Donald Glover, who stars the voices of Nala and Simba, singing a 1994 Disney original classic duet of Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

Via Harper’s Bazaar

Though there is no new footages for the 30-second teaser, Bey and Glover’s beautiful dynamic combination and soothing vocals is just what we need to exude the feel of “Lion King”.

Mufasa’s narration in the clip can also be heard “Look at the stars, the great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I,” he tells young Simba.

Watch the clip right here;

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

Do you prefer the original rendition of the song or the new one? Share us your thoughts!