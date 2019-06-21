Connect with us
Beyonce & Donald Glover Cover ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ In New ‘Lion King’ Teaser

Oh,we can feel ALL the love

17 hours ago

Image result for beyonce and daniel glover

Via Bustle

With “Lion King” coming to theaters in less than a month, we now have a new teaser to add on to our excitement for Disney’s highly anticipated reworked animation film.

The teaser features Beyoncé and Donald Glover, who stars the voices of Nala and Simba, singing a 1994 Disney original classic duet of Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

Image result for nala and simba 2019

Via Harper’s Bazaar

Though there is no new footages for the 30-second teaser, Bey and Glover’s beautiful dynamic combination and soothing vocals is just what we need to exude the feel of “Lion King”.

Mufasa’s narration in the clip can also be heard “Look at the stars, the great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I,” he tells young Simba.

Watch the clip right here;

Do you prefer the original rendition of the song or the new one? Share us your thoughts!

