Beyonce Is Lifting Our “Spirit” With New Song From ‘The Lion King’
Grace us queen…
Via Disney
In light of the highly anticipated Disney’s live- action film “’The Lion King” premiere, Queen bey is gracing us with her newly released song “Spirit.”
The track is the first full single to be out from the movie’s upcoming soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, which the “Formation” singer will also be producing.
Via Time Magazine
The singer also has a duet song with cast member Donald Glover, voice of Simba, on the classic, award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” sung by Elton John in the original movie.
The soundtrack will be released the same day “The Lion King” hits theatres on July 19.
Check out the song “Spirit” below.
Via YouTube
