Beyonce Releases Her “Spirit” In New MV For The Lion King

AND IT’S OUT!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Beyoncé has dropped the official music video for “Spirit,” just weeks after the singer was seen filming the video.

The new song will be featured on The Lion King soundtrack. With beautiful colours and scenery the singer even brought in a special appearance by her 7-year-old daughter – Blue Ivy.

Image result for blue ivy spirit

The music video was filmed at the picturesque Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona.

Watch “Spirit” here.

