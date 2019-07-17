Music
Beyonce Releases Her “Spirit” In New MV For The Lion King
AND IT’S OUT!
Beyoncé has dropped the official music video for “Spirit,” just weeks after the singer was seen filming the video.
The new song will be featured on The Lion King soundtrack. With beautiful colours and scenery the singer even brought in a special appearance by her 7-year-old daughter – Blue Ivy.
The music video was filmed at the picturesque Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona.
Watch “Spirit” here.
