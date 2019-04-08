Beyoncé’s Reported Documentary Now Has A Release Date

Hear that? It’s the sound of the Bey Hive buzzing. BUZZZZZ!

On Sunday, world’s biggest streaming website tweeted a cryptic message that relates to a documentary reportedly about Beyoncé! Yes you read that right! The streaming service merely posted an image of the word “HOMECOMING April 17” written in black font on a yellow background. Many of the letters in the word “homecoming” were replaced with letters from the Greek alphabet. So, everyone not going anywhere on April 17th 2019 (or even if you are), mark your calendars for April 17!

Although the streaming site doesn’t explicitly reveal Homecoming is about Queen Bey herself, there have been rumours for a while that this is what fans have been waiting for. The documentary will apparently feature some never-before-seen moments from her 2018 Coachella performance and more.

One merely has to follow the clues. For starters, it’s on a yellow background with black font. Those are also the colours of bees. Coincidence? Perhaps not. The colours and font also match some of her Coachella gear to a tee.

Fun Fact: The April 17 release date also coincides with the anniversary of the “Formation” singer making history at the popular music festival.

Although Solange has pulled out from the 2019 Coachella one week before the festival, Last year, Beyoncé became the first black woman to headline Coachella. Not only was that a big deal, but Coachella also marked her return to the stage since giving birth to her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in June 2017.

The 37-year-old singer was initially supposed to headline Coachella 2017, but she backed out due to her doctor’s orders. Thus, Beychella had to wait one more year and from what I have heard it was surely worth a wait.

There’s another very clear example of a link between Homecoming and Beyoncé. She launched a program called Homecoming, which created scholarships at four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Xavier University, Bethune-Cookman University, Wilberforce University and Tuskegee University.

Her website explained, “The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a commemoration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride. The energy-filled production put the attention on art and culture, mixing the ancient and the modern, which resonated greatly through the marching band, performance art, choir and dance. It was the impetus to mark her second scholarship program.”

The Bey Hive is already crazy in love with the idea and can’t wait to get in formation and stream Homecoming on April 17.