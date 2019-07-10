Music
Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Are Collaborating On A Remix Of ‘Bad Guy’
This is the collab we’ve been waiting for!
Fans think Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are going to release a “Bad Guy” remix.
The collaboration rumors all started when fans believed the “Bury a Friend” singer was going to surprise everyone with a brand new album. However, Eilish quickly shut down any speculation when she posted the message, “The new album shit is fake. But I might have something for you…” to her Instagram Stories on Monday (July 9).
She then posted clips of a music video and audio from her song “All The Good Girls Go To Hell.” She followed that up with a number of coy hand-over-mouth emojis before writing, “ok goodnight.”
Though she didn’t mention Bieber’s name, fans started to piece together clues, including a message he recently shared on Twitter. “Remix,” Bieber simply wrote, which was retweeted by Eilish’s brother and music producer Finneas.
Remix
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 8, 2019
To add more feud to the first, if you search “Bad Guy Justin Bieber remix” on Google, Genius pops up with lyrics to the track. However, the link is broken which has us wondering whether they’re just waiting for Bieber or Elish to drop the song first. According to the site, the remix will be released this Friday, July 12.
According to @Genius, Justin will be featured in a remix of @billieeilish's Bad Guy, set to be released on July 12. pic.twitter.com/0DxGSULroZ
— Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) July 9, 2019
One fan was even quick enough to take screenshots of the lyrics before they were removed. According to the photos, Bieber lends his vocals to the second chorus and bridge, as well as has his own verse which features the lines, “Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is frost/ I got more ice than, than s-snow.”
Check out the supposed lyrics in the tweet, below:
JUSTINS REMIX OF BAD GUY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/XBvztYLMG1
— mayank (@biebersmybro) July 9, 2019
Whatt do you think? Could Billie have a collab with her long time music crush?!
Recent Posts
Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Are Collaborating On A Remix Of ‘Bad Guy’
This is the collab we've been waiting for!
All The Hip Hop/ RnB Artists Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019!
Groove to these Hip Hop/RnB artist
‘Friends’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix End Of This Year
Brace yourself!
Camila Cabello Stuns Fans With Icy Blonde Hair In ‘Find U Again’ MV
Click to watch the Kill Bill-esque music video inside!
Stranger Things 3 Breaks Record For 40 Million Streams
YASSS!