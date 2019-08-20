Music
Billie Eilish ‘Bad Guy’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100, Dethroning Lil Nas X ‘Old Town Road’
After a 19 week record!
Billie Eilish earns her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Bad Guy” rises from No. 2. The song reigns after spending nine total weeks at the runner-up spot, the most for any title before reaching the summit in the Hot 100’s history.
“Bad Guy,” released on Darkroom/Interscope Records and written by Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (her brother), who solely produced it, becomes the 1,087th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 61-year history.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello climb 3-2 on the Hot 100 with “Señorita,” as the duet returns to its peak rank, first reached upon its debut in nearly July. The collaboration surges 7-3 on Radio Songs and rises 5-4 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales .
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Cyrus, drops to No. 3 on the Hot 100 after its record 19 weeks at No. 1. Still, it becomes the first single to top Streaming Songs for 20 weeks!
Congrats Billie!
