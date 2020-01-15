Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist To Perform James Bond’s Theme Song

Billie eilish has reached another milestone.

The newly turned 18 year-old, has announced that she is in the works to write and record a theme song for the highly anticipated film James Bond “No Time To Die, ” making her the youngest artist in history to be part of the franchise.

Though details of the title track has yet to be released, the singer is set to do another collaboration with her brother, FINNEAS, who also played a big part in Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said the producers of No Time To Die, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a press release.

Thrilled by the honor of singing the theme song for the iconic franchise, Eilish said in a statement , “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

No Time To Die is scheduled to be out in theatres in April 2020