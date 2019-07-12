Connect with us
alt_img>

#NewMusicFlyday

Billie Eilish Drops “Bad Guy” Remix FT. Justin Bieber

It’s about time!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for billie eilish and justin bieber coachella

Via PopSugar

Billie Eilish has got her wishes granted!

Eilish released a new remix of “Bad Guy”, this time with her ultimate idol, Justin Bieber.

“Bad Guy” is on Billie Eilish’s debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The singer shared the track’s music video on her album’s release day.

We’re loving Bieber’s verse on the song and it goes to show that Justin is back, baby!

Advertisement

Via Giphy

Eilish definitely had, and still has, the Bieber fever. For the cover of her song ft. the Biebs, she also shared a picture of her with the background of the “Baby” singer, all plastered onto her bedroom wall.

Check out the new remix of “Bad Guy” ft Bieber.

Did Bieber do justice with his verse? Let us know what you think!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment25 mins ago

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Launch New Multimedia Company

Cheers to the power couple!
#NewMusicFlyday1 hour ago

Billie Eilish Drops “Bad Guy” Remix FT. Justin Bieber

It's about time!
Entertainment19 hours ago

Pictures of the “Stranger Things” Cast Then and Now Will Make You Feel So Damn Old

They are all grown up!
Music20 hours ago

A$AP Rocky Forced To Cancel July Concerts Due to Sweden Arrest: All The Celebs Who Has His Back

Justice for A$AP Rocky!
Entertainment22 hours ago

Woman Pranks Husband By Booking Him A Hello Kitty Themed Room In Melaka

Sneaky sneaky!
Advertisement
Advertisement