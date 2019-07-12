Billie Eilish Drops “Bad Guy” Remix FT. Justin Bieber

Via PopSugar

Billie Eilish has got her wishes granted!

Eilish released a new remix of “Bad Guy”, this time with her ultimate idol, Justin Bieber.

“Bad Guy” is on Billie Eilish’s debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The singer shared the track’s music video on her album’s release day.

We’re loving Bieber’s verse on the song and it goes to show that Justin is back, baby!

Eilish definitely had, and still has, the Bieber fever. For the cover of her song ft. the Biebs, she also shared a picture of her with the background of the “Baby” singer, all plastered onto her bedroom wall.

Check out the new remix of “Bad Guy” ft Bieber.

Did Bieber do justice with his verse? Let us know what you think!