#NewMusicFlyday

Billie Eilish Drops New Song “Everything I Wanted”

The song is a tribute to her brother

Published

5 hours ago

on

YouTube

Billie Eilish has released new music, titled “everything i wanted.”

This marks the 17- year-old’s first song since releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? which came out March this year.

“Everything i wanted,” is a co-written song by Eilish and her older brother FINNEAS, which tributes to their close bond.

“This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other.” Eilish shared in a statement before the song’s release. “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

Have a listen to the new song”everything i wanted” below.

