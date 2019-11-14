#NewMusicFlyday
Billie Eilish Drops New Song “Everything I Wanted”
The song is a tribute to her brother
Billie Eilish has released new music, titled “everything i wanted.”
This marks the 17- year-old’s first song since releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? which came out March this year.
“Everything i wanted,” is a co-written song by Eilish and her older brother FINNEAS, which tributes to their close bond.
“This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other.” Eilish shared in a statement before the song’s release. “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”
Have a listen to the new song”everything i wanted” below.
