Billie Eilish Gets Slammed For Talking Smack About Hip Hop Music

Some things are better left unsaid!

Published

1 hour ago

on

CBSNews

Billie Eilish has upset fans of hip-hop. The Grammy winner is under fire after she criticized the state and lyrics of some of the genre music as “lying”.

In a March Vogue cover story interview, the 18-year-old spoke about the genre and said  “Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she explained. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f—in’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b—hes…’ I’m like, which b—hes? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

The comments caused an uproar on social media, claiming that artist was showing disrespect towards the genre despite implementing the sound in her own music and fashion.

Eilish has yet to comment on the backlash.

