Music
Billie Eilish Got a Mullet And Fans Love It!
Should we all get mullets now?!
I don’t know how she does it, but Billie Eilish is definitely pulling off the mullet look, at least fans think so!
Whether it’s neon green hair roots or 90’s-inspired space buns, she’s never not serving us all the hair-spiration we could ever need, Billie’s aura is making it fashion. Take her latest look for example, if there’s one beauty trend I think we can all agree was better off left buried away in the 80’s, it’s the mullet. But now we’re second guessing everything we thought we knew about the choppy ‘do, because last night, Billie attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, and guess what? She rocked a brand new mullet haircut (and looked in-cred-ible).
If there’s one thing that fans of hers love is her never ending love to experiment with, it’s is her hair and she’s not afraid. She’s had more colours that we can count, from green to silver and white to blue, all in the past year.
Here are fans reaction to Billie’s new look!
Leave It To Billie Eilish To Make A Mullet Look Really Cool https://t.co/b5IdoWF8Wz pic.twitter.com/0I3X3nHY8I
— Sekowale.com – Your favorite entertainment hub (@sekowaledotcom) November 5, 2019
When Billie Eilish gets a mullet, it's "cool and stylish",
When I had one, I "looked like my mom".
— SpoOoky Rhea (@surhealdeal) November 6, 2019
Billie Eilish just got a mullet haircut (and now we want a mullet haircut) – https://t.co/Cpfp4Fl9oD https://t.co/4rlEsyEjNm #beauty pic.twitter.com/FTJm4KrBwZ
— iDivaBeauty (@iDivaBeauty) November 5, 2019
Billie Eilish Now Has a Mullet, So You Can Expect to See It Everywhere Soon https://t.co/E5p3tSifpl pic.twitter.com/2S0XND8QKk
— Fanáticos CD FAS (@CaSv503) November 4, 2019
