Billie Eilish Has Been Named One Of The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

On Monday (October 21), cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed all the celebs you should avoid on Google if you don’t want to run the risk of getting a virus or malware on your computer. The company released two lists — one for the UK and another for the US — and the results might surprise you.
1. Caroline Flack
2. Maisie Williams
3. James Corden
4. Nicki Minaj
5. Billie Eilish
6. Josh Gad
7. Mischa Barton,
8. Sam Smith
9. Dua Lipa
10. Liam Hemsworth
11. Alexis Bledel
12. James Corden
13. Sophie Turner
14. Anna Kendrick
15. Lupita Nyong’o
16. Jimmy Fallon
17. Jackie Chan
18. Lil Wayne
19. Nicki Minaj
20. Tessa Thompson
According to McAfee, the survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. “Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows, or music,” Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement (via Time).
We’ll definitely think twice next time we search our faves online…
