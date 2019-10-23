Billie Eilish Has Been Named One Of The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

slate.com

On Monday (October 21), cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed all the celebs you should avoid on Google if you don’t want to run the risk of getting a virus or malware on your computer. The company released two lists — one for the UK and another for the US — and the results might surprise you.

get ready to get min blown from both the UK and US list down below!

1. Caroline Flack

2. Maisie Williams

3. James Corden

4. Nicki Minaj

5. Billie Eilish

6. Josh Gad

7. Mischa Barton,

8. Sam Smith

Advertisement

9. Dua Lipa

10. Liam Hemsworth

11. Alexis Bledel

12. James Corden

13. Sophie Turner

14. Anna Kendrick

15. Lupita Nyong’o

16. Jimmy Fallon

17. Jackie Chan

18. Lil Wayne

19. Nicki Minaj

20. Tessa Thompson

According to McAfee, the survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. “Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows, or music,” Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement (via Time).

We’ll definitely think twice next time we search our faves online…