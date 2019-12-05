Connect with us

Billie Eilish Lands Massive Payday For Apple TV+ Documentary About Her

Apple is paying $25 million for the documentary about her and it will debut next year!

8 hours ago

Image result for billie eilish documentaryClashMagazine

Billie Eilish’s big 2019 year is proving to get even better as she nears a deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that comes with a $25 million price tag, according to multiple sources.

Image result for billie eilish documentary

The film, which has already been shot, was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.  It is expected to follow the 17-year-old singer-songwriter in the wake of the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March of this year. Cutler was granted special moments to Eilish’s private times with family and behind-the-scenes of her many public appearances.

Image result for billie eilish documentary

Eilish, who previously had developed a cult following online, broke out this year with the release of her first full-length album. Written with her brother, Finneas, When We All Fall, Where Do We Go? was the most-played album on both Apple Music and Spotify in 2019 and earned two Grammy nominations.

Image result for billie eilish documentary

The documentary, suppose to premiere in 2020!

