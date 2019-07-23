Billie Eilish Launches Fashion Line Freak City Clothing Collection

Basically everything and anything that Billie Eilish wears, pretty much sums up the direct result of LA-based clothing brand Freak City!

Billie’s been living in their graffiti-inspired looks basically her entire tour and the “Bad Guy” singer has just announced that they’ve teamed up for an exclusive Billie Eilish x Freak City clothing collection.

Like Billie’s entire wardrobe, the merch looks like it’s straight out of a ’90s rap video. The line features classic streetwear pieces, like oversized shorts, tees, sports bras, tube tops, and hoodies covered in a spray painted print.The new clothing items feature bright colors alongside Eilish’s name and phrases. Fans will likely recognize that some of the pieces are nods to attire Eilish has previously worn on stage at her concerts. Prices from the collection range from $40 to $90.

Eilish recently starred in a genderless fashion campaign for MCM.

Fans can buy the new styles from the limited edition Freak City capsule collection exclusively on Eilish’s online web store. See photos from the collection, below: