Billie Eilish Records New Live Acoustic Album

The live album will be out in December

Published

5 hours ago

on

Third Man Records

Billie Eilish teamed up with her brother Finneas  to perform an intimate acoustic set at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville, on Wednesday.

The whole performance was recorded direct-to-vinyl-acetate and will now be released as a live album in December.

The invite-only concert, showcased the duo performing 11 songs including “Bad Guy,” “Ocean Eyes,” “Bury a Friend” and “I Love You.”

Before Eilish took the stage, White introduced Eilish  “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring”. The star later took a moment during her closing song for  “When the Party’s Over,” to thank White for “inspiring a whole generation of people to do what they want.”

