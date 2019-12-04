Billie Eilish Reveals Drake Texts Her And Twitter Is Not Happy About It

Billie Eilish revealed Drake sends her text messages!

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 17-year-old singer opened up about her famous friends, one of which includes the 33-year-old Canadian rapper. Though they have not met in person, nor did she give any details regarding the messages, she said they’ve texted quite a bit and referred to him as “a homie of hers.”

“But like Drake, c’mon. Drake. Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to,” Eilish told the outlet. “I mean I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice. You know what I mean? He’s at a level of his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is. You know?”

Check her Vanity Fair interview down below:

Following the “Bury a Friend” hitmaker’s interview, many took to Twitter to express concern, as well as criticize Drake for texting a teenager. Some people even labeled him a “creep” and called him “weird.”

can we talk about drake texting billie eilish and millie bobby brown… he’s a whole ass grown man and they’re two underage girls… that’s some creepy shit if you ask me.. — chelsea🍁 (@chelseabacci) November 27, 2019

is it bad that i’m watching a billie eilish interview and she’s like “drake is like the nicest dude i’ve spoken to” and the fuckin sirens started going off in my brain lol — hey all, andrew here (@bearfaceV1) November 25, 2019

You say “unlikely friendship”, I say “latest example of predatory behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/lyYIbl8ZHR — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 28, 2019

Billie Eilish just said in her vanity fair video that Drake is the nicest person ever and she has only talked to him through text. I am sorry but after news came out a while ago that 33 year old drake was texting 14 year old Millie Bobby Brown, this is creepy as hell. — Mardav Jain (@mardavj) November 26, 2019