Billie Eilish Reveals Drake Texts Her And Twitter Is Not Happy About It

Creepy?!

Published

12 hours ago

on

Related image

Billie Eilish revealed Drake sends her text messages!

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 17-year-old singer opened up about her famous friends, one of which includes the 33-year-old Canadian rapper. Though they have not met in person, nor did she give any details regarding the messages, she said they’ve texted quite a bit and referred to him as “a homie of hers.”

Related image

“But like Drake, c’mon. Drake. Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to,” Eilish told the outlet. “I mean I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice. You know what I mean? He’s at a level of his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is. You know?”

Check her Vanity Fair interview down below:

Following the “Bury a Friend” hitmaker’s interview, many took to Twitter to express concern, as well as criticize Drake for texting a teenager. Some people even labeled him a “creep” and called him “weird.”

