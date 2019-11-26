Billie Eilish To Receive Billboard’s Woman Of The Year 2019

It’s a great year for Billie Eilish and her music.

Just one day after receiving her first awards at the American Music Awards on Monday (25 Nov.), the ‘Bad Guy” star is set to bring home another win.

Billboard announced, that the 17 year- old will be named Woman of the Year 2019 at its annual Women in Music Event on 12 Dec.

“Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist,” Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, said in a statement. “Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude.”

Eilish will be youngest artist to receive the coveted award.

On Monday, Eilish performed for the first time at an award ceremony and won her first AMAs, for Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock and New Artist of the Year.