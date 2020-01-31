Entertainment
Billie Eilish Will Perform At The 2020 Oscars!
There's no stopping her, she's on to the next best thing!
Metro
History in the making for 18 year old Billie Eilish, After sweeping the 2020 Grammys and breaking record, it was just announced that the musician will now take the stage at the 2020 Oscars next month.
Watch a special performance by Billie on the 92nd #Oscars on Sunday, February 9. @theacademy @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/kw9DztKEGd
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 29, 2020
2020 is strating to be a great year for Billie, as the second person ever and the first female artist to win all four of the major awards—Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—in the same ceremony. Even more impressive, the last person to do it was Christopher Cross in 1981.
CNN.com
The Academy Awards may be all about film, but we have a feeling people are going to be talking about the musical performances a lot this year, considering Billie will be performing!
UPI.com
